Martin Garrix Taps Clinton Kane For Emotional Banger “Drown”

Martin Garrix kicks off the year with an emotional banger called “Drown” featuring Clinton Kane. An explosion of synths mixed with acoustic guitar, the track finds a happy medium somewhere between the Dutch producer’s club-centric sound and the Aussie singer/songwriter’s stripped-back approach. “Now the water is rising and I’m too tired to swim,” Clinton belts on the pre-chorus. “And my lungs just can’t take it, but I keep breathing you in.” He begs to be totally consumed by his lover on the soaring chorus.

“Pull me under the way you do, tonight I wanna drown in an ocean of you,” the “So I Won’t Let Me Down” singer pleads, before the drop arrives. It’s a serious banger with huge crossover potential. The guys had a lot of fun making the record and that chemistry comes across. “He is crazy talented, and we get along very well making the studio sessions loads of fun,” Martin says of his collaboration. Clinton feels the same way. “It was heaps of fun writing and working with him on this track,” he raves. “Love him to death.”

Listen to “Drown” below.

