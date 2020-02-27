Jessie Ware Announces 4th LP ‘What’s Your Pleasure’

This is turning out to be something of a blessed week for Jessie Ware fans. The Brit first raised our spirits by announcing a new single called “Spotlight” (out tonight) and then dropped a mini-bombshell by unveiling the stylish cover art of her 4th LP. What’s Your Pleasure? arrives on June 5 and is destined to be one of the year’s finest pop offerings. “Not only is ‘Spotlight’ coming tomorrow but may I introduce the artwork for my fourth album,” Jessie wrote on social media. “So excited for you to hear this one.”

The 35-year-old then called it “a two-year labour of love with the dream team” and listed some of her collaborators including Shungudzo Kuyimba, Kindness, Clarence Coffee Jr., Metronomy and Matthew Tavares. What’s Your Pleasure is Jessie’s first album in three years, but she hasn’t exactly been resting on her laurels. During her absence, the crooner has given birth, created a podcast and wrote a cookbook. Jessie also dropped a couple of stand-alone singles including “Adore You” and “Mirage (Don’t Stop).”

Check out the cover of What’s Your Pleasure? below.

