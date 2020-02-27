Maluma Is The New Face (And Body) Of Calvin Klein

Maluma can really do it all. He has already conquered the Latin-pop world, crossed over with a legendary feature on Madonna’s “Medellín” and landed a role in Jennifer Lopez’s new movie. He now adds another string to his bow — underwear model. The Colombian superstar features in the Spring 2020 Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear global advertising campaign alongside fellow hitmakers Lil Nas X, SZA and Justin Bieber. Needless to say, the sizzling pics are already breaking the internet.

Oh, and there’s an even a video. According to the press release: “The surreal campaign mixes real emotion with fantasy for expressive imagery that exudes confidence.” Which is code for a lot of beautiful people wearing underwear in an arty black-and-white commercial. As expected, Maluma steals the show — flexing his muscles and showing off his infuriatingly perfect six-pack while wearing boxer briefs. Expect underwear sales to go through the roof. You can check out his star-turn in CK’s new commercial below.

