Christine And The Queens Drops ‘La Vida Nuova’ EP & Short Film

We don’t deserve Christine And The Queens (AKA French pop star Héloïse Letissier). Today, she rolled out a surprise 6-track EP called La Vida Nuova and an elaborate 14-minute short film to accompany it. Let’s start with the music. The 31-year-old has concocted an eclectic mix of bangers and ballads — in three different languages, no less — including a collaboration with fellow indie darling Caroline Polachek. They team up for the operatic title track, which is art-pop in the truest sense.

Other highlights include the melancholy lead single “People, I’ve Been Sad,” the chic “Je Disparais Dans Tes Bras” and achingly lovely “Mountains (We Met).” The visual, which was directed by Colin Solal Cardo, was filmed at Opéra Garnier in France and includes multiple, visually stunning set pieces. It begins on the building’s gothic roof — where Christine comes into contact with a horned being — and then takes us on a journey through the stages and secret recesses of the famed opera house.

See the full tracklist of La Vida Nuova and watch the short film below.

La Vita Nuova tracklist:

1. People, I’ve been sad

2. Je disparais dans tes bras

3. Mountains (we met)

4. Nada

5. La vita nuova feat. Caroline Polachek

6. I disappear in your arms (bonus)

