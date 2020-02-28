Premiere: MILCK’s Avant-Garde “Don’t Make It Easy” Video

MILCK has come a long way since performing “Quiet” at the historic Women’s March On Washington in 2017. Her performance went viral and the LA-based singer/songwriter soon inked a deal with Atlantic Records. She released her debut EP, This Is Not The End, a year later and just dropped her sophomore offering. Into Gold is a concept EP of sorts. It traces the journey from a breakup to closure and new love — albeit in reverse. The final track, “Don’t Make It Easy,” is a gut-wrenching snapshot of the moment something sacred shatters.

“Even after my most difficult heartbreak, I found myself starting to be curious about connecting with others again,” MILCK says of the stripped-back song. “What a miraculous trait in humanity, the persistent hunger for love, even after an incredible loss. This persistent love is relevant in romance, but also with the world. The news can break our heart, but we can continue to search for the light in the world.” Those themes are reflected in the minimalist, avant-garde video, which we are excited to premiere below.

