Paloma Faith Keeps Making The Same “Mistakes” On Jonas Blue Collab

Paloma Faith fesses up to a habitual problem on her new Jonas Blue collaboration “Mistakes.” What is that exactly? Her tendency to repeatedly offer an ex a second, third or fourth chance. Out today (February 28), the deceptively bright banger finds her trying to break the cycle. “We said that things would be different, but all that turns out to be fiction,” she sings. “You say it’s space that you needed. I said ‘well, fuck it I’m leaving.’ But history keeps on repeating.” Everything builds up to the chorus where the UK superstar holds herself accountable for the situation.

“When will I learn to stop me making the same mistakes again,” Paloma asks. She opened up about the anthem in a press release. “I feel so excited about ‘Mistakes.’ I am a huge fan of MNEK who co-wrote the song and of the dance power of Jonas,” she gushed. “I can’t help but move to this tune. It’s a banger!” The “Ritual” producer had even more to say about the opportunity to craft a song with Paloma. “Mistakes is such a special one for me, I’ve wanted to work with Paloma for a long time, and this just connected the dots for us to be able to collaborate in a perfect way,” he explained.

“I’m happy I managed to get some influences in there from my UK House and Garage upbringing too.” This should net the pair a well-deserved hit. Press play on “Mistakes” below and let us know what you think.

