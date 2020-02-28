Lady Gaga Dares To Open Her Heart (Again) On “Stupid Love”

She’s back! Lady Gaga unleashed “Stupid Love” tonight (February 27) and it’s the kind of major pop moment I’ve been hoping for since the curtain closed on the Born This Way era. The first taste of LG6, which may or may not be called Chromatica, is about summoning the bravery to love again after getting your heart battered. “You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for, gotta quit this crying,” Mother Monster begins the song over BloodPop (“Perfect Illusion”) and Tchami’s (“Applause”) synths. “Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door.”

Gaga continues ruminating on the healing power of love in a later verse. “Now it’s time to free me from the chain, I gotta find that peace,” the Oscar winner sings. “Is it too late or could this love protect me from the pain?” She ultimately decides to succumb to the lure of romance on the instantly-catchy chorus: “I want your stupid love.” Who helped shape this smash? Well, Ms. Germanotta co-wrote the song with the above-mentioned producers as well as the legendary Max Martin and Ely Rise. They should all take a bow because this is an undeniable bop.

It wouldn’t be the start of a Gaga era without an iconic video and she duly rolls out a cosmic clip. Despite the fact that it was literally filmed on an iPhone, this looks expensive and extravagant. There are giant crystals, crazy costumes and intricate choreography. Get ready to stan like it’s 2009 all over again and watch “Stupid Love” below.

