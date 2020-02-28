Ally Brooke Interpolates “Lady Marmalade” On “Fabulous” New Banger

Ally Brooke is not playing games in 2020. The Fifth Harmony alum kicked off the new year by showing off the dance training from her tenure on Dancing With The Stars in the “No Good” video. Last week she teamed up with Afrojack on a floor-filling banger called “All Night.” Today (February 28) she joins another New Music Friday lineup with “Fabulous.” And her second song in as many weeks is a feel-good delight. This time around the 26-year-old shares a must-hear message about self-worth. In the process, she works in a clever interpolation of “Lady Marmalade.” Can you say iconic?

Featuring a sunny production, the track draws thematic comparisons to Meghan Trainor and The Pussycat Dolls’ “Genetics.” In that both are about embracing your body and loving yourself. “Nobody’s perfect. I got my flaws, but man I’m gorgeous,” Ally sings on the opening lines. “In the past I put my heart in someone else’s hands. Let everybody tell me who I am. But now I understand that if I’m gonna love someone, I’m just gonna love myself.” The “Lady Marmalade” interpolation comes through in the chorus. That’s after the diva refers back to 5H’s mega-hit “Worth It” in the first verse.

You’ve got to love a hitmaker who can appreciate a good reference now and then. With each release it’s becoming more clear that Ally has found a sound that works well with her image. Hopefully this will be the one that takes the solo star to the next level. Press play below and let us know what you think.

