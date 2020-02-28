Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Gets A Dreamy Remix By Alexander 23

The title track of Selena Gomez’s chart-topping Rare LP is the ultimate grower. The defiant bop takes a couple of listens to click, but when it does there’s no escaping it. Which made me wary of a remix. Why tinker with pop perfection? The answer is simple. A well-conceived edit can give you a whole new appreciation for a song — that’s exactly what Alexander 23’s dreamy makeover does. The song structure is largely untouched, the instrumentation has just been swapped out with something a little more blissful and lo-fi.

Of course, Alexander 23 (real name Alexander Glantz) is an artist in his own right. He debuted in early 2019 with “Dirty AF1s” and immediately made noise. His debut EP, I’m Sorry I Love You, arrived later that year via Interscope Records. Which just happens to be Selena’s label. Oh, and the Chicago-bred singer/songwriter has another connection to the pop star. Alexander contributed the very-good “Another Summer Night Without You” to the 13 Reasons Why Season 3 soundtrack. Listen to his winning “Rare” edit below.

