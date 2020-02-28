“We Are Definitely Dancing”: Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her New Album

We are really getting fed tonight! In addition to the arrival of the majestic “Stupid Love,” Lady Gaga also sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss her 6th LP for Apple Music. “We are definitely dancing… I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm [!!] that I hear of… what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure,” she says in reference to the album that may or may not be called Chromatica. “I want people to dance and feel happy.”

Mother Monster also revealed that she intends to serve up hits. “I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.” Oh, and it’s going to be very different to her last offering. “On Joanne, I was more in a space artistically of crafting something that, you know, conceptually all kind of went together, an album for my father, an album about the trauma of my family, an album about how we pass things on generationally to each other.”

In other words, get ready for bangers, bops and chart-topping hits. Listen to Gaga’s full interview below.

