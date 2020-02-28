Harry Styles Goes Under In His Emotional “Falling” Video

He really did that, didn’t he? Harry Styles is sending us into the weekend deep in our feelings. Today (February 28) the One Direction alum dropped a video for his new single “Falling.” And it is a predictably emotional affair. Directed by Dave Meyers (who also helmed the “Adore You” mini-movie), the conceptual project is low on plot points but high on drama. By that I mean the “Watermelon Sugar” star illustrates the feeling of losing yourself to a wave of negative emotions. How so? Well in this case he is consumed by a literal wave of water while playing piano.

Watching the fabulously dressed hitmaker stoically continue playing while he’s overtaken makes for particularly impactful imagery. To me it perfectly illustrates the seemingly insurmountable rush of depression that hits us at our lowest points. It’s powerful and perfectly gets the point across without muddying the message. And it will hopefully pay off in dividends. “Falling” (one of my favs on Fine Line) is already picking up steam following a similarly moving performance at the 2020 BRIT Awards. With swelling streaming numbers and growing radio support, it’s bound to take off on the charts.

A viral video will only give the ballad an extra push. Give it a view below and let us know what you think.

