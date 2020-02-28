Ant Saunders Is Seriously Lovesick On “U Know It’s Real”

Ant Saunders struck gold last year when “Yellow Hearts” went viral on TikTok. The irresistible bop went on to rack up more than 130 million Spotify streams and eventually cracked the Billboard Hot 100. Not bad for a teenager, who wrote and recorded the song in his bedroom. It’s not going to be easy to repeat that success, but the 19-year-old is up to the challenge. Today (February 28), he unveils “U Know It’s Real” as the next single from his debut EP. And like its predecessor, it deals with matters of the heart.

“The alignment of stars will finally agree, if you just come out and lay down on the grass with me,” Ant croons in the first verse. “And then we’ll watch it all go down what a sight to see, it’s just you and me.” Aww. There’s more love talk on the chorus. “You know it’s real when thinking ’bout her gives you warmth,” he sings. “You know it’s real when you get anxious thinking forth.” How do you capture that rush in the video? Well, you don’t. Instead, the newcomer spends most of the clip cleaning windows and romancing a mannequin.

“The video draws a parallel between imaginary and real love,” Ant explains in the press release. “It portrays a character with the desire of being in a loving and compassionate relationship, and the confidence that he’s capable of doing so, but not the confidence of actually doing it. He gives that energy to a fake, lifeless lover who wouldn’t leave him as a result. The concept was very odd — but it’s something we had fun with.” Check out the breakout star’s quirky “U Know It’s Real” video below.

