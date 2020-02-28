MAX Drops Emotional Breakup Anthem “Where Am I At,” Announces Tour Dates

Earlier this week, MAX revealed the title and release date of his much-anticipated third LP. Colour Vision drops on May 22 and it will include at least one gut-wrenching breakup anthem. “Where Am I At” arrived this morning and it finds the NYC-based pop singer coming to terms with the end of a relationship. “Hardly got out of bed this morning,” the 27-year-old sings in the first verse. “Felt this rush, yeah, it lingers and I can’t ignore it.” He the poses a series of questions on the chorus.

“Where am I at these days, now that you’re gone? Where am I at these days, when you don’t come home?” MAX ponders. It turns out, the lyrics are quite literal. “[The song] is about the moment you realize you will never hug, never talk with, never say I love you to someone that means everything to you,” he explains. “The moment you know they’re truly gone and all that’s left of them is what you remember. I didn’t know who I was anymore knowing I’d never be able to see her again.” No doubt, “Where Am I At” is going to be a highlight of the rising star’s live show.

MAX will kick off the first leg of his North American tour on May 19 in San Diego, California. You can see all the dates and organize tickets (there is a fan pre-sale) here. Listen to “Where Am I At” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!