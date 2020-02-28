Kelly Clarkson Is Releasing A New Single Called “I Dare You”

Kelly Covers Britney Spears Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on Britney's 'Toxic' on her television chat show. MORE >>

The Kelly Clarkson Show deserves all the Emmys. When hostess with mostest Kelly Clarkson isn’t belting out killer covers (listen to her version of Whitney Houston’s “Run To You” below), she’s spilling tea about her career. For example, the 37-year-old surprised viewers of today’s episode by revealing that she has a new single on the way. “I been busting my behind at all the jobs, and recording a record,” the enduring hitmaker told the audience. “I have a new song called ‘I Dare You,’ we’ve been working really hard on that.”

While somewhat of a surprise, the timing makes sense. Kelly’s Invincible residency opens in Las Vegas on April 1 (get tickets here) and it’s also nice to have new material to share. Time will tell if it’s a stand-alone single or the first taste of KC9. After all, three years have passed since the pop icon dropped Meaning Of Life and fans are desperate for new music. It will be interesting to see if she continues with the R&B sound of her last record or returns to the pop/rock that made her a superstar. Either way, I’m in.

Are you excited for Kelly’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!