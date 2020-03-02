Dua Lipa Preps New ‘Future Nostalgia’ Single “Break My Heart”

2020 is shaping up to be a massive year for Dua Lipa. The 24-year-old is steadily climbing the Billboard Hot 100 with “Don’t Start Now.” Last week, the disco-tinged track became her first to break into the Top 5. In the process it bested break-out smash “New Rules.” And while it shows no signs of slowing down, she continues to drop material off her upcoming album Future Nostalgia. Last month we got the rollicking anthem “Physical.” And over the weekend Dua teased her new single “Break My Heart.”

She spilled the tea in an interview with Australia’s news broadcast Sunrise. Although she didn’t confirm a release date, the hitmaker did reveal that she’d already shot a music video. It seems safe to assume we’ll be hearing the track in the coming weeks. And I’m expecting another mega-hit. Based on the strength of previous singles and Dua’s status as pop’s current reigning diva, I wouldn’t be remotely surprised to see it make big moves on the chart. All of this is only making me more excited for Future Nostalgia’s April 3 arrival.

Check out the latest news below.

.@DUALIPA has announced that the next single from her forthcoming album #FutureNostalgia will be 'Break My Heart', and she's already shot the music video. https://t.co/Owvrflo1Yd #sun7 pic.twitter.com/8yGxflFKLi — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 2, 2020

