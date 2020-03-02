More Bad Luck: Madonna Falls On Stage During ‘Madame X Tour’

Madonna cannot catch a break on her Madame X Tour. The Queen Of Pop’s current show has been riddled with bad luck from start to finish. Less than a month before the residency tour was slated to begin, she had to postpone the start date due to production delays. Since then there have been injuries resulting in cancelled dates. The “I Rise” icon has also been hit with lawsuits from irritated “fans” who complained about belated start times. Last month she literally had the curtain dropped on her by The Palladium in London. And the bad luck continues as she wraps things up in Paris.

Last week, Madonna made headlines after suffering a fall. The Sun reported she “burst into tears” and was helped off stage by a dancer after tumbling off a chair during the high-energy set. The living legend returned to the stage for a show over the weekend. However, she had to cancel another because of the injury. Madge opened up about the fall and her difficult decision to cut a show on social media. “I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone,” she explained.

“I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece.” Madonna is expected to return to the stage this week. She plays several more shows in Paris before closing out the tour on March 11. Prayerfully she heals quickly and is able to avoid any more bad luck in the coming weeks. After that I hope the Queen takes some time to rest and recover in peace. Check out her latest update below.

