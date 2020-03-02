It’s Official! Lady Gaga’s 6th Album Is Called ‘Chromatica’

EDIT: Lady Gaga has released a temporary album cover (the official artwork is still to come) and announced the release date. Chromatica drops on April 10 and you can pre-order it now!

Take a bow, Little Monsters! Lady Gaga’s highly observant fans were right. Chromatica is indeed the title of the pop icon’s 6th album. She confirmed as much and (kind of) explained what the term means in an enlightening interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. In short, it’s a way of thinking — but also a planet and something to do with mathematics. I’ll let Mother Monster explain. “It’s on the ‘Stupid Love’ Billboard, and it’s also in the music video and you’ll see it more later but the symbol for Chromatica has a signwave in it which is the mathematical symbol for sound,” she begins.

“It’s from what all sound is made from, and for me sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about… is it’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well, and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone,” Gaga continues. But wait, there’s more. The superstar now claims to live on Chromatica instead of earth.

“I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica,” she muses. “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame — I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.” Fair enough.

This is where it gets a little complicated. Chromatica is also a way of life. “I think that we’re actually operating on a completely rudimentary level where we square things off into very simplified colors when actually we’re all extremely different in a vast variety of ways that stem from both, like, genetics as well as epigenetics, like, we’re all completely different and I thought okay, well maybe, Chromatic is a frame of mind,” Gaga explains. “I don’t know that I’ve ever made an album that wasn’t on Chromatica in some type of way.”

What now? “My frame of mind is always a part of my music, and this is just my way of kind of expressing, even in a both literal and abstract way, that, like, making music and putting it out into the world is my perspective on life, and it’s also my gift to the world in the best way that I can, and I think that everyone on any given day is doing the absolute best that they can do, and this is my perspective, and here it is, and it’s always been my perspective, but now I know that it was my perspective. Does that make sense?” Not really, but I’m still here for it.

Listen to Gaga’s Apple Music interview below.

