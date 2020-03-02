HAIM Announces Third LP ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ & New Single “The Steps”

It has been a long while coming (they first announced the project last summer), but HAIM has finally revealed the release date of their third LP. Women In Music Pt. III arrives on April 24 and is available to pre-order now. The trio also revealed the cover art, which finds the siblings posing behind the counter at LA’s iconic Canter’s deli. Oh, and they also served up one more tidbit. HAIM is releasing a new song tomorrow called “The Steps.” It will be the fourth single to be released from the project.

At this rate, Women In Music Pt. III is shaping up to be one of the year’s best albums. From the breezy, feel-good “Summer Girl” to the tortured “Now I’m In It” and celebratory “Hallelujah,” every song so been a perfectly-crafted indie-pop/rock gem. No doubt, “The Steps” will be another winner. Women In Music Pt. III was co-produced by Danielle Haim, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid. See the cover art below.

