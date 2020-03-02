Lxandra Goes With The Flow On New Single “Glide”

Lxandra first popped up on my radar back in 2017 with “Flicker.” There was something about her smokey vocals and fully-fledged pop sensibility that immediately commanded my attention, and she has held on to it ever since. The Finnish pop star’s debut EP, Another Lesson Learned, finally arrived in 2019 and it ranked as one of the year’s best. Instead of resting on her laurels, however, the 23-year-old got straight back into the studio and cooked up another dreamy pop offering called “Glide.”

“Living my life in a bubble, sometimes reality’s too much for me,” Lxandra begins the track. “Your love it gets me into trouble, sometimes your gravity’s too much for me.” She ultimately decides to go with it on the chorus. “You and I, we just glide through the night,” the breakout star belts. “We just glide, we get by.” What inspired the song? “It’s about that feeling when you don’t know where something is going and it’s maybe not good for you but at that moment you just let it be and go with it, just glide.” Listen below.

