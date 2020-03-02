Charlotte Awbery Is Releasing Her Viral Cover Of “Shallow” As A Single

Well, here’s some good news to start your week! Internet sensation Charlotte Awbery, who went viral after performing an a cappella cover of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” in the London Tube, is releasing her version as a single. The 31-year-old revealed the news during a sit down interview with UK talk show host Lorraine. She also promised to release some of her own music. “I write all my own stuff,” the lovable Brit explains. “Hopefully, fingers crossed, I can start showing people my own music.”

For those of interested in Charlotte’s pre-fame life, she shared some insights about her long journey to overnight stardom. For starters, the late-bloomer has been working since the age of 15 and has tried her hand at everything from being a barmaid to a chauffeur. While the powerhouse vocalist kept quiet about inking a record deal, it would seem a formality at this point — if it hasn’t happened already. Watch a few clips of Charlotte’s interview with Lorraine below. Hopefully, “Shallow” drops ASAP.

Viral “Shallow” tube singer @CharlotteAwbery tells Lorraine she’ll be releasing a cover of the song and hopes to put out original music soon: “I write all my own stuff. Hopefully, fingers crossed, I can start showing people my own music.” pic.twitter.com/HcuzCCkNqU — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) March 2, 2020

