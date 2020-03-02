Kylie Minogue Hits The Studio With Mousse T. & Alex Gaudino

Kylie Minogue is back in the studio cooking up hits for her much-anticipated 15th album. We know that it’s a return to her shimmery dance-pop roots — because she said as much in an interview. However, these collaborators are still a little unexpected. It seems the Aussie pop icon is working with veteran German producer Mousse T. (of “I’m So Horny” fame) and Italian hitmaker Alex Gaudino (the man behind “Destination Calabria”). Given their involvement, it’s possible that Kylie’s new album might be more euro-house than “grown-up disco.”

Which is how she described the album to The Guardian. “I’m really jazzed about [the music] to come,” the “Dancing” queen mused. “I think it’s going to be getting back on the dancefloor, like grown-up disco; that’s where I want it to be.” Of course, anything could happen between now and the time the album is released. After all, Golden was originally going to be a club-centric opus before she caught the country bug. Whatever happens, euro-house Kylie is a most intriguing proposition. See Mousse T.’s Instagram post below.

Are you excited for this collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!