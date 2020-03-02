Demi Lovato will officially launch her comeback on Friday (March 6) with a new single called “I Love Me.” The pop star revealed the cover, which finds her wearing a red leather jacket and hoop earrings, on Instagram. “Couldn’t keep it a secret any longer!” she captioned the artwork. “My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday.” The 27-year-old already has a bunch of promo lineup up including a guest spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Which means that this has every chance of being a very big song.

Of course, Demi hasn’t been completely absent. The “Stone Cold” hitmaker made a triumphant return at The Grammy Awards, where she debuted a soaring ballad called “Anyone.” It was only rolled out as a buzz track — with no video or radio support — and still managed to peak at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. With the full weight of Island Records behind her and Scooter Braun’s management team at the wheel, the sky is the limit. I’m particularly eager to see if it’s a bop or a ballad. (Although either is fine with me).

