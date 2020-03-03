Ali Gatie Drops Moody “What If I Told You That I Love You” Video

Ali Gatie cemented his status as One To Watch in 2019 when “It’s You” exploded on Spotify (380 million million streams and climbing) and cracked the Billboard Hot 100. He followed that up with more viral hits and a critically-acclaimed debut LP called You. Instead of resting on his laurels, the Canadian — of Iraqi descent — R&B singer got straight to work in 2020. “What If I Told You That I Love You” has already racked up more than 110 million cumulative streams — a number that will explode with the arrival of a suitably moody video.

Directed by Justin Abernethey, glossy clip finds Ali hanging out at a diner posing a series of questions to an ex. “What if I told you that I love you? Would you tell me that you love me back?” the 22-year-old ponders. “What if I told you that I miss you? Would you tell me that you miss me back?” The video (below) blends the past and present seamlessly and is what the kids call a major mood. If you love his voice as much as I do, try to get a ticket to his upcoming North American tour. Just get in quick, most dates have already sold out.

