Kina Unveils Mind-Bending “Can We Kiss Forever?” Video

Kina is only 20, but he’s already the master of the slow-burn streaming hit. 2018’s “Get You The Moon” took the best part of a year to catch fire before exploding on Spotify (290 million streams and still climbing). The Italian producer is now experiencing deja vu with “Can We Kiss Forever?” Originally released last year, the ambient-pop anthem has become something of a sensation on TikTok, propelling the song 250 million combined streams. That number will rise rapidly with the arrival of a mind-bending video.

Directed by filmmaker and motion graphic artist Rafatoon, the black-and-white video finds a loved-up couple literally melting into each other during the instrumental chorus. It’s arty and striking, and destined to go viral. More than that, it suits the dreamy, romantic tone of “Can We Kiss Forever?” perfectly. “I tried to reach you, I can’t hide,” featured vocalist Adriana Proenza whispers over Kina’s drowsy beats. “How strong’s the feeling when we dive, I crossed the ocean of my mind.” Sink into rising hitmaker’s world below.

