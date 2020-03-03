Kesha Releases Lyric Video For 10-Year-Old Banger “Cannibal”

A hit that sticks! Kesha has just released a lyric video for “Cannibal,” the title track of her 2010 EP. Why? Well, the song has been discovered by a whole new audience (i.e. kids) after going viral on TikTok. I’m extremely here for this. If Lizzo can land a number one hit with an ancient song, then the former K$ can surely make some extra coin with this evergreen banger. Which, by the way, hasn’t aged a day. “I think you’re hot, I think you’re cool,” the 33-year-old sing/raps. “You’re the kind of guy I’d stalk in school.”

This is when Kesha’s lyrical genius really comes to the fore. “But now that I’m famous, you’re up my anus,” she laments. “Now I’m gonna eat you fool.” Shakespeare was shaking. Honestly, the whole EP is good. Everyone remembers “We R Who We R” and “Blow,” but “Sleazy” also goes extremely hard — it even got a remix featuring Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, T.I. and André 3000. Oh and then, there are hidden gems like “Grow A Pear” and “The Harold Song.” The “Raising Hell” queen really was a decade ahead of her time. At least.

