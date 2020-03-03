Another Gem: HAIM Rocks Out On New Single “The Steps”

It has already been a huge week for HAIM fans. The indie-pop/rock trio revealed the title, artwork and release date of their much-anticipated third LP yesterday (March 2). Women In Music Pt. III arrives on April 24 and is available to pre-order now. As an added bonus, the sisters have rolled out a new song called “The Steps.” And it’s something of a throwback to the guitar-driven sound of “The Wire,” which is obviously a very good thing. “Every time I think that I’ve been taking the steps, you end up mad at me for making a mess,” Danielle sings on the chorus. “I can’t understand, why you don’t understand me.”

“The Steps” is a fiery sing-along anthem that will sound incredible live. As usual, HAIM collaborated with famed director Paul Thomas Anderson on the video. (Danielle co-directed it). The concept is simple — the band gets ready in a hotel room — but the execution is brilliant. All in all, it’s another very, very good cut from Women In Music Pt. III. Now, about that title. “The name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters,” Danielle explains. “I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way,” Alana adds. “So it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative.” As for Este? “I just thought it was funny.”

Watch HAIM’s visual for “The Steps” below.

