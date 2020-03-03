Twitter Rumor: Katy Perry Could Be Releasing New Music This Week

I love a good rumor (particularly on a slow news day)! The latest to gain traction on Stan Twitter is the imminent arrival of Katy Perry’s new single. In fact, it is supposed to drop tomorrow night. Where did that date come from? Well, the pop icon tweeted that she would be back online on Wednesday. Not exactly watertight evidence… but wait, there’s more. Katycats have been trending the title “Never Worn White” after an insider leaked the title and lyrics from the chorus.

I could write a book about all the imaginary song titles that have done the rounds on social media (my personal favorites are Beyoncé’s non-existent “Donk” and Lady Gaga’s never-released “Ratchet”), but this seems unusually specific. I mean, the update accounts even have a purported running time. Anyway, we’ll know more in 24 hours. Katy has given us three bops in a row, so I’m excited to hear what she comes up with next. See the various tweets about “Never Worn White” below.

Katy’s Tweet:

wait, see you Wednesday night I mean 🤤 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2020

Fan Reaction:

Katy Perry will release her new single"Never Worn White" TOMORROW MIDNIGHT EST. It's a ballad which has a duration of 3:45 👰 pic.twitter.com/WtvIbA84wi — Katy Perry Hub (@katyperryshub) March 3, 2020

“Never Worn White” a new single by Katy Perry is set to be released THURSDAY AT MIDNIGHT EST. The song has nearly 4 minutes long and it’s described as a beautiful ballad and a love song to her fiancée Orlando Bloom👰🏼💐 pic.twitter.com/ggefd8FRz3 — ! | 👰🏼 (@katysnuggle) March 3, 2020

Lyrics:

Katy Perry – "Never Worn White" / TOMORROW MIDNIGHT EST / 3:45 / ballad But I'm scared

Cause I've never worn white

But I wanna get it right

Yeah I really wanna try with you

No I've never worn white

But I'm still in here tonight

Cause I really wanna say "I do" — ECLIPSE (@ultrasubversive) March 3, 2020

Not Everyone Is Convinced:

Just gonna put this photo in my drafts because I think we will be clowns again. #KatyIsComing #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/xkIZKAXI2r — Glenn Claes (@_G_L_E_N_N_) March 3, 2020

Are you excited for Katy’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!