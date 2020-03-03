Twitter Rumor: Katy Perry Could Be Releasing New Music This Week

Mike Wass | March 3, 2020 3:37 pm
CREDIT: Capitol Records
I love a good rumor (particularly on a slow news day)! The latest to gain traction on Stan Twitter is the imminent arrival of Katy Perry’s new single. In fact, it is supposed to drop tomorrow night. Where did that date come from? Well, the pop icon tweeted that she would be back online on Wednesday. Not exactly watertight evidence… but wait, there’s more. Katycats have been trending the title “Never Worn White” after an insider leaked the title and lyrics from the chorus.

I could write a book about all the imaginary song titles that have done the rounds on social media (my personal favorites are Beyoncé’s non-existent “Donk” and Lady Gaga’s never-released “Ratchet”), but this seems unusually specific. I mean, the update accounts even have a purported running time. Anyway, we’ll know more in 24 hours. Katy has given us three bops in a row, so I’m excited to hear what she comes up with next. See the various tweets about “Never Worn White” below.

Katy’s Tweet:

Fan Reaction:

Lyrics:

Not Everyone Is Convinced:

