BTS Ups The Ante With Spectacular “Black Swan” Video

At this point, BTS makes history with every new release. Their new LP, Map Of The Soul : 7, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and ranked as the year’s highest selling album within an hour of release. The 7-member band also racked up their biggest hit to date with “ON.” Next up for South Korea’s greatest export? A second visual for “Black Swan.” Of course, BTS kicked off the era by commissioning an original performance piece from a Slovenian modern-dance troupe called MN Dance Company. They now share their own interpretation.

Directed by YongSeok Choi, the glossy visual is built around a series of spectacular set pieces which showcase the band’s incredible choreography to the fullest. They combine elements of ballet and interpretative dance into each routine, while still conveying the song’s surprising tortured message. “[It] lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them,” BTS explained in the press release. This is where the Black Swan reference comes into play.

The K-Pop Kings are scared of coming “face to face with the ‘Black Swan’ within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have.” Watch them work through this in one of 2020’s best videos below.

