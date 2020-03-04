AURORA Delivers A Haunting Interpretation Of “Into The Unknown”

AURORA has been recognized an alt-pop queen (by me) since the arrival of “Runaway” in 2015, but the rest of the planet fell in love with her otherworldly voice thanks to Frozen 2. The Norwegian singer teamed up with Broadway legend Idina Menzel on “Into The Unknown” and suddenly found her self with a top 50 hit — not to mention, a guest appearance at the Oscars. As exciting as it was to see the 23-year-old sharing her genius with the masses, it’s reassuring to know she hasn’t lost her quirky touch.

Today (March 4), AURORA released a solo version of the song. One which is more inline with her unique brand of alpine forest-pop. “I wanted to hear the song with a taste of me in it,” she reveals in the press release. “So I made a version to get to know it better before performing it at The Oscars. And now I’m releasing it. Cause I want the world to taste it. Taste ‘Into The Unknown’ with a dash of AURORA all over it. Yes, yes!” Prepare to be enchanted by the breakout star’s reimagining of “Into The Unknown” below.

