Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Latin-pop superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin thrilled fans by announcing a co-headlining North American tour at the London Hotel in Los Angeles this afternoon (March 4). The live extravaganza kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on September 5 and then stops in more than 20 major cities including Houston, LA, Toronto, Miami and New York. The veteran hitmakers also revealed that new music is on the way. “We’re both putting out new music too, which obviously is going to be incorporated into our shows,” Enrique explained.

“I’m actually going to put out an album this year,” the “Bailando” singer revealed. “I feel good about it. You know it’s been difficult to finish it up, but I’m at that point where I think it’s almost there.” Enrique then added that he has been influenced by the new wave of Latin artists. “You go with them in the studio and you realize I need to change my style,” he said humbly. “I need to go in that direction, I need to learn.” As for Ricky? He revealed that he has new music coming out in a couple of months including a ballad with support act Sebastian Yatra.

And yes, there’s a possibility that we might finally get a Ricky and Enrique duet. They said that they had talked about it and were at the early stages. See the announcement below for pre-sale and ticket information.

