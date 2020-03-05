Katy Perry Dreams Of Saying “I Do” On Lovely Ballad “Never Worn White”

Sometimes rumors do turn out to be true. Earlier this week Twitter lit up with whispers Katy Perry was planning on dropping new music. And today (March 5) she came through with the unveiling of “Never Worn White.” As the title suggests, the living legend’s first single of 2020 is a lovely wedding song. “You love the hell out of me. And heaven’s where we could be. I’ve stood on the edge of love but never look the leap,” she signs over a graceful production courtesy of Johan Carlsson. “And you took my armor off and did it delicately.”

She lays it all out on the heartfelt chorus. “‘Cause I’ve never worn white, but I wanna get it right. Yeah, I really try with you. No, I’ve never worn white, but I’m standing here tonight. ‘Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'” How do you say no to that prospect? Katy paired the ballad with an appropriately breathtaking video. In it she wears a beautiful gown and matching headdress made of flowers. The “Harleys In Hawaii” icon also appears to make a special announcement in the final moments of the visual.

“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer,” she added on social media. Is this the first taste of KP5? We’ll have to wait and see. However, either way it is truly a gorgeous offering that is sure to soundtrack first dances at weddings for years to come. Give the song a listen and check out the stunning video below.

Do you love “Never Worn White”? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!