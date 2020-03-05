Katy Perry Confirms She’s Pregnant & Dropping ‘KP5’ This Summer

Katy Perry broke the internet just now with the release of her new single “Never Worn White.” To be more exact, it was the beautiful wedding song’s accompanying video that did fans in. Why? Because in the final moments the pop icon tenderly wrapped her arms around what appeared to be a baby bump. And she wasted no time in confirming the happy news on social media. “There’s a little reveal that’s getting bigger,” she teased fans between bites of a mango. But that’s not even close to all she had to share. It turns out that this summer is going to be seriously action-packed.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” Katy said. “So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.” Yes, she appears to be referring to her eagerly anticipated fifth studio album. However, she was quick to clear the air. No, “Never Worn White” is not the LP’s lead single. Instead, she referred to the lush ballad as a “reveal” and “a good way to start out.” Does that mean last year’s singles “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys In Hawaii” aren’t making the cut?

We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime I’ll just be celebrating the happy news that we won’t have to wait too much longer for the follow-up to Witness. Check out footage from Katy’s happy announcement below and join us in sending congratulations to the glowing mother-to-be.

.@KatyPerry confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after revealing baby bump at the end of her #NeverWornWhite music video. 👶 pic.twitter.com/K6xSivnGcB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2020

