Lady Gaga Announces Summer Dates For ‘The Chromatica Ball’

202 keeps getting better and better. And it’s all thanks to some of pop’s leading ladies. In the last two week’s both Lady Gaga and Katy Perry launched new eras. Mother Monster introduced us to an entirely new world and way of thought with “Stupid Love,” which is the lead single off her sixth studio album Chromatica (out April 10). Meanwhile the latter announced she is both figuratively and literally pregnant, dropped a romantic new single and teased plans for KP5. Today (March 5), Gaga raised the bar again. How so? By announcing dates for The Chromatica Ball.

And it looks like the show is shaping up to be an intimate affair. Gaga kicks things off with international dates in Paris and London on July 24 and 30. From there, she plays a string of North American shows starting with a Boston set on August 5. After touching down in Toronto and Chicago, she closes out the brief leg with an August 19 show in New Jersey. Tickets will be available starting next week with a variety of pre-sale options before then. Get all the info you need to secure one of the year’s hottest tickets here and check out the full list of performances (hopefully more are to come soon) below.

