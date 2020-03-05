Selena Gomez Shares Live Performance Video Of “Feel Me”

Selena Gomez has been rather quiet on the promotion front since dropping her chart-topping Rare LP, but the pop star has quenched our thirst with a steady stream of content. The latest tidbit to arrive is a live performance video of “Feel Me,” which was recorded during the Revival World Tour back in 2016. Of course, Selena gave the breakup banger a second lease of life when she included it on the vinyl edition of Rare. Demand for the track was so high that it debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 as soon as it was made available for streaming.

As for the video, it feels like it was filmed in a different lifetime. The 27-year-old has been through and grown so much in the intervening period that it seems somewhat strange to be revisiting the past. No matter how recent. If nothing else, the clip proves how much Selena has improved as a live performer. Comparing this performance to the dreamy live rendition of “Rare” is startling. Nevertheless, this is as close to a video as we’ll ever get for this lost gem. So you had better check it out below.

