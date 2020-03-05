Ellie Goulding Readies New Single “Worry About Me”

I’ve got some good and bad news. Let’s start with the bad: Ellie Goulding has sprung a leak. To more specific, a new song called “Worry About Me” appeared online ahead of schedule. However, that leads to the good news. Instead of cancelling the track or panicking, the hitmaker decided to roll it out officially. She took to social media today (March 5) to confirm that the song (a duet with blackbear) arrives March 13 and to vent her frustrations. “Since one of you decided to leak it… Coming for you next Friday.”

The news raises all sorts of questions. Chiefly, is this the long-awaited lead single to Ellie’s fourth album? We’ll have to wait for official confirmation. However, I’d say that the timing does feel right. After all, the “Hate Me” siren confirmed plans to drop the LP sometime this year. She’s also been building up to it with a string of excellent buzz tracks. Will songs like “Flux” and “Close To Me” make the final tracklist? Nothing is guaranteed yet, but hopefully we’ll have more information by the time next Friday rolls around.

Either way, I’d say it’s safe to say that “Worry About Me” will extend Ellie’s record on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year she became the British female artist with the most entries on the chart this century. Right now she has 14, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a fifteenth on the horizon. Check out her announcement below.

