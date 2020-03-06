Cyn, FLETCHER & More Contribute Songs To ‘Promising Young Woman’ Soundtrack

Soundtracks are back in a big way with Frozen 2 and Birds Of Prey wreaking havoc on the charts. The next big one just might be Capitol Music’s Promising Young Woman (due April 3). The star-studded tracklist was announced this morning and it’s a female-only collection of originals, covers, unreleased songs and hidden gems. Let’s start with the originals. Cyn’s “Drinks” is being rolled out as the lead single and it’s a whip-smart bop about letting your hair down. “He got mad, so I got drinks,” she sings on the chorus. “No I’m not walking around in circles worried about what he thinks.”

“‘Drinks’ is a song is about empowerment through friendship and understanding the fundamentals of lowering the bar tab,” the breakout star explains. “‘Drinks’ and the movie complement one another thematically. For example, both pieces reveal moments of friendship, allegiance, hardship, strength, and of course, pose scenarios where drinks are acquired.” Cyn also recorded a track called “Uh Oh” for the soundtrack. Other artists contributing new music are FLETCHER and DeathByRomy, while MUNA shares an unreleased song called “Nihilist.” “I spent my childhood growing up on incredible soundtracks — Romeo + Juliet, Clueless, Can’t Hardly Wait and Empire Records saw me through every crush, heartbreak and schoolyard humiliation,” says director Emerald Fennell, who also executive produced the soundtrack. “I never dreamed one day I’d be holding the soundtrack to my own film. Getting to work with Capitol on this record has truly been the most exciting process of all time and collaborating with so many unbelievably talented female artists has been magical.”

Watch Cyn’s “Drinks” video and check out the Promising Young Woman tracklist below.

Promising Young Woman tracklist:

1. BOYS (DROELOE REMIX) – Charli XCX 2. LAST LAUGH – FLETCHER 3. UH OH – Cyn 4. SELENAS – Maya B 5. HE HIT ME (AND IT FELT LIKE A KISS) – Carmen DeLeon 6. NOTHING’S GONNA HURT YOU BABY – Donna Missal 7. NIHILIST – Muna 8. IT’S RAINING MEN – DeathbyRomy 9. CAN’T HELP THE WAY I FEEL – Lily & Madeleine 10. STARS ARE BLIND – Paris Hilton 11. COME AND PLAY WITH ME – DeathbyRomy 12. DRINKS – Cyn 13. UR EYES – Blessus 14. DOWNHILL LULLABY – Sky Ferreira 15. ANGEL OF THE MORNING – Juice Newton 16. TOXIC (score) – Anthony Willis

