Lauv Reunites With BTS On Deeply Emotional Collaboration “Who”

It’s here! Today (March 6) is the day Lauv drops his long-awaited debut album ~how i’m feeling~. And it’s certainly an impressive project. Clocking in at 21 songs, the tracklist features collaborations with the likes of Troye Sivan (“I’m So Tired”), LANY (“Mean It”) and Alessia Cara (“Canada”). There’s also a slew of solo tracks that highlight the breakout star’s powerful pen. However, the tune I predict everyone will be talking about is “Who.” On it the “Feelings” hitmaker reunites with chart-kings BTS. And everyone is seriously going through it on the moody anthem.

What’s up? Well, it turns out the hitmakers are addressing relationship woes over a rather forlorn production. “Who are you? ‘Cause you’re not the girl I fell in love with, baby. Who are you? ‘Cause something has changed. You’re not the same. I hate it,” they sing on the deeply emo chorus. The vocals paired with such honest lyrics are guaranteed to give you chills. How did it all come together? Lauv told Metro.co.uk that the collab was birthed after he met the K-Pop superstars. All it took was searching through a collection of demos and picking a song. Why “Who”?

“‘Especially with the vocal layering that happens in that chorus and post-chorus, I just thought they would sound really sweet. And that it would be something different in terms of like a boy band to work on.’” He got that very right. This makes for a fitting follow-up to their remix of last year’s “Make It Right.” Not only that, but I predict it will race up the charts in the coming hours. Press play on “Who” below and listen to the rest of ~how i’m feeling~ here.

