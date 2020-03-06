Grace VanderWaal Contributes “Today And Tomorrow” To ‘Stargirl’

Grace VanderWaal’s 2020 is off to an excellent start. The America’s Got Talent alum stars in the film adaptation of Stargirl, which premieres on Disney+ next Friday. Today (March 6) she sets the scene for the arrival of the movie with a new song called “Today And Tomorrow.” True to form, it’s another insightful gem from the talented-beyond-her-years teen. “I’ll catch you falling into me. Falling into you. Letting go of all the things I thought were true,” she sings over sweetly strummed ukulele on the chorus.

Her voice truly shines over the sparse instrumental, and this is another lovely addition to her growing discography. “Today And Tomorrow” follows a string of excellent singles and buzz tracks that arrived last year. That includes anthems like “I Don’t Like You,” “Ur So Beautiful” and (my personal favorite) “Waste My Time.” All of the above landed on her November EP LETTERS: VOL. 1. I don’t know about you, but I’m hoping we get a second volume sometime in the very near future. In the meantime press play on Grace’s latest below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!