Time To Get “Physical.” Dua Lipa Drops New Work Out Video

Dua Lipa really is generous. Earlier this week she announced plans for a new single called “Break My Heart.” And today (March 6) she is hitting us with a double dose of content. The 24-year-old teamed up with BROCKHAMPTON to join the New Music Friday lineup on a remix of the group’s “Sugar.” Her distinctive voice makes for a strong addition to the anthem. But that’s not all she has for us. The diva also rolled out a second video in support of current single “Physical.” This one plays on the banger’s ’80s-influenced production. How so? Well, for starters it’s work-out themed.

In it, the “New Rules” siren rocks a vibrant, retro-inspired look. And she leads a crew through a high-intensity routine that looks very similar to anything you’d see on a vintage step aerobics VHS. The end result is perfectly campy and sure to give the single a promotional boost. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it rejoining “Don’t Start Now” on the Billboard Hot 100 in the coming weeks. Speaking of, the disco-tinged lead single just keeps rising. It’s already her biggest hit on the chart to date (besting her breakout hit), and early projections have it launching into the Top 3 next week.

If it keeps growing at this rate, then it may top the chart by the time Future Nostalgia arrives next month. While we wait to see, check out both of Dua’s new releases below.

“Physical” Work Out Video

“SUGAR” Remix

Do you love the new video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!