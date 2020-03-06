Shakira & Anuel AA Join Forces For Luxe “Me Gusta” Video

Shakira is having an exceptional 2020. The Queen Of Latin Pop is riding high following an awe-inspiring performance at Super Bowl LIV where she shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez. Both divas packed the setlist with a mega-mix of current hits and beloved classics. However one song that was noticeably absent was the “Can’t Remember To Forget You” star’s new single “Me Gusta.” She dropped the Anuel AA-assisted bop a few weeks ahead of the show, which led many to believe that it would be prominently featured.

For whatever reason (probably there were just too many songs to choose from), it didn’t get any love. But Shakira made up for the decision today (March 6). How? She and Anuel dropped a video in support of the track. And it’s a very luxe affair. In it the pair delivers chic looks in front of beautiful set pieces. There’s an added bonus to the belated video. What’s that? The sure-to-go viral clip is guaranteed to give a boost on the charts. “Me Gusta” already went Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs charts and had similar luck in some global markets.

But with a concentrated effort it could even break onto the Hot 100. I’d love to see it. Press play on Shakira’s new video below and let us know what you think.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!