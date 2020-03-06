Christina Aguilera Contributes “Loyal Brave True” To ‘Mulan’ Soundtrack

Christina Aguilera shook up the pop world last month when she casually confirmed her involvement with the soundtrack for Disney’s Mulan. The pop icon told fans in attendance at her Vegas residency that she’d recorded a fresh take on breakout single “Reflection” and additional material for the live-action adaptation. Thankfully we didn’t have to wait too long to hear what she created. Today (March 6) Xtina joins the New Music Friday lineup with “Loyal Brave True.” And it’s a serious stunner that will work perfectly in the film.

“War is not freedom. Over my shoulder I see a clearer view. All for my family. Reason I’m breathing, everything to lose,” she sings on the opening lines. Christina lists a warrior’s most important qualities and works in a clever reference to “Reflection” on the chorus. “Should I ask myself in the water what a warrior would do? Tell me underneath my armor am I loyal, brave and true?” The end result is a perfect tribute to the original film’s legacy. I can only hope this new anthem will be prominently featured when the new movie drops March 27.

Based on that timeline, it shouldn’t be much longer until we hear what “Reflection” sounds like in 2020, too. Christina opened up about Disney’s new project on social media. “#Mulan and #Reflection have been such a special part of my life and this film is a beautiful continuation of this legacy,” she gushed. Press play on Legend X’s stunning anthem below.

