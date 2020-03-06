Rockers You Never Expected To Go Country

Many musicians don’t like to be limited by genre. Several pop stars and rockers have taken a break from their respective musical styles to delve into country music. A few iconic singers even went country when releasing their first solo albums. And there’s a certain folk icon whose most successful songs have a hint of country in them.

Check out some of the rock, rap, pop, and R&B stars who shocked fans when they decided to write and perform country music.

Bret Michaels Put Glam Metal Aside For Country Tunes

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bret Michaels was the lead singer of the glam hair metal band Poison in the ’80s and a bonafide heartthrob. The band sold over 40 million records worldwide and had six top 10 singles, including, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” When they dropped in popularity in the ’90s, Michaels decided to make some changes in his life.

At one point, he remade several Poison songs into country-style music. In 2005, he was a judge on Nashville Star. Then he released a 100-percent country album, Freedom of Sound, with the hit single, “All I Ever Needed” with Jessica Andrews.

Coming up: one artist’s album title should have been a big hint…