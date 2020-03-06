Shoffy Calls On Sabrina Carpenter For Electro-Bop “Tricky”

Sabrina Carpenter is nothing if not versatile. After beginning her music career with a country EP, the 20-year-old successful transitioned to pop giving us four great albums. She also has a starring role in the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls and gave us the perfect Valentine’s Day anthem. Her next move? Teaming up with rising electronic artist Shoffy for an instantly catchy bop called “Tricky.” Which is basically about not knowing where you stand. “Oh it’s tricky ’cause I want her, but she’s always with another,” he sings on the chorus.

“And I know I should probably let her go, but I know if I do she’ll be back at my door.” Don’t worry. Sabrina gives a female perspective on her verse. How did the song come about? “I have been a huge fan of Sabrina’s for a while now and knew she would be the perfect feature for Tricky,'” Shoffy explains. “The stars aligned, and I’m so happy they did. Sabrina sounds incredible on the record and recording it with her in the studio was so effortless and fun. We wrote her part and cut her vocals in just a few hours.”

“It was so fun collaborating with Shoffy,” Sabrina adds. “The first time I heard the song I couldn’t stop listening. There’s something about Shoffy’s sound that is very unique yet also very universal. Getting to jump on and collaborate was amazing and I hope everyone likes it as much as we do.” If you like this banger, you should definitely keep an eye/ear out for the producer’s new album, Flash. It drops March 13. See the track and listen to “Tricky” below.

Shoffy’s Flash tracklist:

1. “Tricky” (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

2. “How Many”

3. “I Can’t Help (with Sarcastic Sounds)”

4. “Home Alone (with Sarcastic Sounds)”

5. “Temporary”

6. “Homebody” (with RAC)

7. “Party In My Head”

8. “Almost Dead”

9. “Bedhead” (feat. Anna Clendening)

10. “Be Okay”

