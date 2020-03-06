AJ Mitchell Links With Rich The Kid For R&B-Pop Banger “Spring Break”

AJ Mitchell Interview We speak to the talented teen about his debut album, visual direction & collabs. MORE >>

AJ Mitchell promises to be one of 2020’s breakout stars. Over the last couple of years, the 18-year-old has built a large (and growing) following with a steady stream of very good singles including “Say It Again,” “Unstoppable” and “Like Strangers Do.” He’s now ready to take it to the next level with “Spring Break,” an instantly catchy R&B/pop hybrid featuring Rich The Kid. “No contest, got the perfect view,” AJ sings on the chorus. “White t-shirt, I can see right through… got the week days feelin’ like Spring Break.”

The latest taste of AJ’s upcoming debut LP, Skyview, is fun, carefree and just a little naughty. “I had a blast making Spring Break,” the talented teen reveals. “I haven’t really made a song like this before and I’m excited for people to hear a new side to me.” What inspired the bop? “It’s really just inspired by the idea that Spring Break is a frame of mind,” the breakout star muses. “If you’re not on spring break, listening to this song will take you right there.” Watch the sunny video, which was directed by Joe Weil, below.

