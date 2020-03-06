Trevor Daniel Announces Debut LP ‘Nicotine,’ Rolls Out “Past Life”

Trevor Daniel broke big when “Falling” went viral on TikTok and then started racking up massive streaming numbers on Spotify. The moody anthem ultimately landed him a top 30, platinum-selling hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and a major-label record deal with Interscope. And there are more hits where that came from. Today (March 6), the Houston native rolls out “Past Life” and it’s an instantly hummable trap/rock concoction with the kind of chorus that lodges in your brain and refuses to leave.

“I’m trying to be honest with my happiness, don’t know why I’m bad at this,” the 25-year-old begins the song. “And I don’t want to sit all in my sadness, I know it’s a habit of mine.” That takes us to the chorus. “Last night was the last night of my past life, got me here like you can never figure me out,” Trevor sings. “Past Life” was co-written with FINNEAS and the Grammy winner’s innate pop sensibility is palpable throughout. If you like what you hear, there’s more to come. The breakout star’s debut LP is called Nicotine and it drops March 27.

Listen to “Past Life” below and get tickets to Trevor’s upcoming North American tour here.

