These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head

We tend to get the most annoying songs stuck in our heads. Why can’t we get some James Taylor stuck up there? But, no, we hear two chords of the opening for “Call Me Maybe,” and we’re stuck with Carly Rae Jepsen for the rest of the day.

Keep reading to learn more about some of the most annoying songs of all time. Forewarning, we are not to blame if you start singing “Barbie Girl” while driving home today.

“Barbie Girl” By Aqua

Tim Roney/Getty Images

Yes, “Barbie Girl” by Aqua was a middle school jam, but the song definitely wouldn’t fly today. Considering today’s stigma behind Barbie’s “perfection,” the lyrics are a tad misogynist. Then Aqua decides to add insult to injury by making the song robotic sounding.

We weren’t the only ones upset by this annoying song. Mattel, the toy company that produces the doll, sued the band in 2000 for taking their children’s toy and turning her into a “blonde bimbo.”

Coming up soon is a Disney song that you probably never wanted to hear again.