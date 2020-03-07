‘ET’ Uncovers Mariah Carey’s Scrapped “Anytime You Need A Friend” Video

Here’s a little treat for Lambs. ET has rummaged through their vaults and found footage of Mariah Carey’s scrapped “Anytime You Need A Friend” video from 1994. Of course, the soaring ballad was released as the fourth single from the pop icon’s mega-selling Music Box album. By her standards it underperformed, peaking at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 (all of Mimi’s previous singles had reached the top 5) — but it quickly became a staple of adult contemporary radio and is now acknowledged as a ’90s classic.

One of the reasons for that comparative underperformance was the dreary, black-and-white music video. Which was cobbled together after the original was scrapped. Thanks to ET, we now know what could have been. In the original treatment, Mariah was going to be singing in and around a castle/fortress — complete with a princess-like gown and dozens of extras. There was also a full choir. What went wrong? Well, ET thinks it could have something to do with Mimi’s hair. In the video, the living legend calls it hideous and she is rocking a new ‘do in the subsequent clip.

Take a trip back to 1994 below and then stream Caution for good health.

Footage of Mimi’s scrapped video:

The official release:

Would you love to see the full scrapped video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!