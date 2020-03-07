Songs About The Coronavirus Are Starting To Pop Up Around The World

It was only a matter of time before coronavirus made an impact on pop culture. While the inevitable outbreak movies are still being dreamed up, musicians have wasted no time recording pandemic-themed songs. And, believe it or not, most of them are being used for educational purposes. The Vietnamese Health Department commissioned “Jealous Coronavirus” to inform citizens about the origin of the virus and ways to limit its spread. China, on the other hand, attempted to uplift citizens with “Believe Love Will Triumph.”

The star-studded power ballad (vocalists include Jackie Chan, Wang Leehom, Xiao Zhan and Tong Liya) calls for calm in its admittedly dramatic lyrics. “I will stay calm for you, pull yourself together during many dark nights,” they sing according to the English translation. “Never let life stop, we firmly believe with love we will triumph.” And then there’s Mexico. Mister Cumbia’s “La Cumbia Del Coronavirus” has become something of an online sensation — it is a bop — and is even being used by nurses to promote personal hygiene.

Dive into the wacky world of coronavirus anthems below. Of course, it’s never wise to get medical advise from a pop song. Try the World Health Organization’s website instead.

