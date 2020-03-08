She’s Back! Ava Max Announces New Single “Kings & Queens”

Ava Max Interview We speak to the rising star about the breakout success of 'Sweet But Psycho.' MORE >>

Ava Max fired up her social media accounts yesterday (March 7) to announce “Kings & Queens” as the lead single from her much-anticipated debut album. The 26-year-old had been teasing the release with a series of royalty-related pics for the last couple of weeks. She even gave us a preview of the lyrics. “No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me,” read the caption of a recent Instagram post. The banger is reportedly produced by Cirkut and is going to be a female empowerment anthem if the lyrics and Game Of Thrones-inspired cover are any indication.

It will be interesting to see if Ava can repeat the success of “Sweet But Pyscho” with “Kings & Queens.” That streaming sensation drew comparisons with Lady Gaga and presented the newcomer as an electro-pop alternative to the mid-tempo, whisper-movement. However, Mother Monster is back doing pop now and even the gloomy girls have upped the BPM. How will the “Salt” singer reinvent herself to stay ahead of the curve? We’ll know soon enough. Check out Ava’s dramatic “Kings & Queens” cover art below.

