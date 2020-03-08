Rita Ora Is Returning With A New Single Called “How To Be Lonely”

There was a six-year gap between Rita Ora’s debut and sophomore albums, but she’s hoping to speed things up considerably this time around. In fact, there’s every chance that we will get RO3 this year. The British pop star surprised Ritabots today by announcing the imminent release of “How To Be Lonely.” Due to arrive on Friday (March 13), the song is expected to herald the start of an entirely new era. Which is good news for pop fans in general. It took a while to come together, but Phoenix ended up being an immaculate collection of bangers.

While Rita has been relatively quiet of late, the 29-year-old has still managed to keep our attention by rolling out a pair of club collaborations. She teamed up Kygo for “Carry On” from Pokémon Detective Pikachu and then joined forces with Tiësto and Jonas Blue for the euphoric “Ritual.” It will be interesting to see what direction Rita takes this era. In the past she has flirted with R&B, soul and hip-hop, but experienced most success with dance-pop anthems like “Anywhere” and “I Will Never Let You Down.” See her announcement below.

Are you excited for Rita’s new era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!